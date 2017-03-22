Multiple blasts have killed at least four people and wounded 18 others in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, according to police.

Borno Police Commissioner Damian Chukwu disclosed that three blasts occurred near the city’s Muna Garage area at around 4:30am on Wednesday, March 22.

There were four explosions inside the camp,” the coordinator of the Muna camp Tijjani Lumani disclosed. “The bombers struck at different locations around 4:30 am.

“The explosions triggered fires which burned down many tents”, he said, adding that casualties details were not known.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but Maiduguri has been frequently targeted by fighters of the Boko Haram armed group.