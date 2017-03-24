Leicester City forward, Ahmed Musa, has vowed to never captain the Super Eagles of Nigeria again no matter the circumstance.

During Thursday’s international friendly against Senegal in London, Ogenyi Onazi who captained the Eagles got injured and Musa, the next in line, refused to take the armband as stand-in captain.

After the game, the Leicester FC striker disclosed he will no longer have anything to do with the captaincy of the Eagles.

Musa reportedly addressed his teammates at a meeting on Thursday, March 23 just before their friendly game against Senegal.

“He officially told the team that he is stepping down as assistant captain so that he can focus on playing because the responsibility appears to be affecting his game both at national team and at club level,” an anonymous source disclosed.

It was also gathered that Musa felt humiliated when he learnt that he won’t be wearing the armband for the friendly game against Senegal.

“Why will I be on the pitch and you will tell me that someone will captain the team?” he asked.