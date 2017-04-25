Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has been accused by the Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, plotting to set Nigeria ablaze.

MURIC made the allegation while reacting to the claim that Fayose sent some bulldozers to demolish some mosques in his state.

In a statement its Director, Ishaq Akintola, MURIC said the action of the governor showed that he was bent on removing all Islamic landmarks in the state.

Stressing that such action of the governor was capable of causing breach of peace, MURIC said, “For reasons best known to him, Fayose wants to set Nigeria on fire. He knows that his action is capable of causing breach of peace yet he appears determined to go ahead.

“This move is not only irrational but also highly provocative. Governor Fayose is deliberately provoking Muslims in Ekiti state and by inference, in Yorubaland and the country as a whole.

“Fayose has a phobia for Muslims and an allergy for seeing any Islamic monument in their neighbourhood. Fayose is determined to uproot every single Islamic landmark on Ekiti soil before his tenure expires in 2018.”

MURIC threatened violence if the governor were to go ahead with the demolition, saying, “nobody should blame Muslims for any breakdown of law and order if those mosques are demolished.

“We are bewildered that the chief security officer of a state can be hell-bent on stoking religious riot in a country heavily beleaguered with religious conflicts.

“Many people, including foreigners in the country, are under the impression that religious intolerance exists only in the northern part of the country.

“Nay, the truth of the matter is that Muslims in the region have been patiently bearing a long-drawn repression and denial of their Allah-given fundamental human rights.

“The reality on ground is that while a handful of Christians may be amenable to the idea of religious tolerance, many others like Fayose have a phobia for Muslims and an allergy for seeing any Islamic monument in their neighbourhood.

“MURIC calls the attention of leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to Fayose’s aggression against Muslims. We appeal to Western diplomats in the country to spare a little time to study the religious landscape in Yorubaland,” Akintola said.

“We charge leaders of the national assembly, lawmakers from Ekiti state and all men of goodwill to make Fayose see reason. We invite notable traditional rulers in Yorubaland, particularly the much revered Ooni of Ife and the Alaafin of Oyo to intervene in the matter before it gets out of hand.

“Finally, we warn that the fragile peace and one-sided religious ‘tolerance’ being enjoyed in the south-west may come under severe threat if Fayose carries out his threat to destroy those mosques.”