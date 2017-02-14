A protest was held in Taraba State on Monday over unpaid salaries of public school teachers which saw Muslim and Christian public school teachers pray together.

After the protest, the teachers converged at the Yamusala Eid praying ground in Jalingo, for a special prayer and fasting.

One of the teachers, David Bako, the voluntary prayer and fasting will continue until the salaries are paid.

“We resorted to seeking dine intervention as our governor kept mute and closed his eyes on the plights of we teachers,” he said. “Many of us are in traumatic conditions, some of us have been ejected by landlords” he added.

See more photos below;