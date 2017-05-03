Muslims in Rivers State have been urged by the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Saad Abubakar III, to support the administration of the Governor Nyesom Wike.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, the Sultan urged Muslims to pray for the success of Wike’s administration.

The Sultan said, since the campaigns are over, all residents of the state should support the leader to move the state forward.

Abubakar said, “Now that the noise of the campaigns are over, support the leader to succeed. If the leader succeeds, the community benefits; if the leader fails, the community suffers the consequences.”

He also urged Muslims in the state to be loyal to the administration, stressing that such loyalty must be an absolute one.

He called on Islamic faithfuls to ensure peaceful coexistent in the state, pointing out that the interactive session was initiated for fraternal reasons.