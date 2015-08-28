An Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos State on Thursday dissolved a four-year-old marriage between Sidikat Oseni and her husband, Waheed Oseni, over maltreatment and lack of trust.

The 28-year-old petitioner and mother of two resides at Ajose Road in Agric Area of Ikorodu.

Sidikat had earlier told the court that her husband was in the habit of subjecting her to vaginal test whenever she returned home late.

The President of the court, Mr Olu Adebiyi, who dissolved the marriage, held that all efforts made by the court to reconcile the couple failed as both insisted on divorce.

Adebiyi ordered that the respondent should be allowed free access to his children at any reasonable time of the day and in a peaceful manner.

The court president also held that the children would be living with the petitioner, saying she was in a better position to nurture them as it were.

He ordered the respondent to be paying N10,000 monthly for their feeding and settled their school bills.

The housewife had urged the court to dissolve her marriage to her husband , citing lack of trust and beatings at the slightest provocation.

“Anytime I come back home late, my husband accuses me of infidelity, he beats me and tears my cloth, it is our neighbours that usually cover my nakedness.

“He also inspects my private part, he usually asks me to open my vagina to see if I have gone to sleep with other men.

“I have reported him to his family but he refused to desist from this maltreatment, for this reasons I don’t want to continue with the marriage again,’’ Sidikat said.

However, the 50-year-old husband and a businessman did not object to his wife’s claims but begged the court to grant him the custody of his children.

“My wife is disrespectful, she does not listen to my words, she also comes home late and was preparing my meals late. I am fed up with the marriage too, separate us,’’ he told the court.