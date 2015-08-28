An Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos State on Thursday dissolved a four-year-old marriage between Sidikat Oseni and her husband, Waheed Oseni, over maltreatment and lack of trust.
The 28-year-old petitioner and mother of two resides at Ajose Road in Agric Area of Ikorodu.
Sidikat had earlier told the court that her husband was in the habit of subjecting her to vaginal test whenever she returned home late.
The President of the court, Mr Olu Adebiyi, who dissolved the marriage, held that all efforts made by the court to reconcile the couple failed as both insisted on divorce.
Adebiyi ordered that the respondent should be allowed free access to his children at any reasonable time of the day and in a peaceful manner.
The court president also held that the children would be living with the petitioner, saying she was in a better position to nurture them as it were.
He ordered the respondent to be paying N10,000 monthly for their feeding and settled their school bills.
The housewife had urged the court to dissolve her marriage to her husband , citing lack of trust and beatings at the slightest provocation.
“Anytime I come back home late, my husband accuses me of infidelity, he beats me and tears my cloth, it is our neighbours that usually cover my nakedness.
“He also inspects my private part, he usually asks me to open my vagina to see if I have gone to sleep with other men.
“I have reported him to his family but he refused to desist from this maltreatment, for this reasons I don’t want to continue with the marriage again,’’ Sidikat said.
However, the 50-year-old husband and a businessman did not object to his wife’s claims but begged the court to grant him the custody of his children.
“My wife is disrespectful, she does not listen to my words, she also comes home late and was preparing my meals late. I am fed up with the marriage too, separate us,’’ he told the court.
22 on “My Husband Opens My Private Part To Check If I Slept With Other Men – 28 Year Old Woman”
shame on them
As women plenty reach,men they still convert hmmmm #life is a bitch…….
it is good to separate them
What a rubish?
lyf no dey easy ooooo
is only God dat knows d truth of d matter so let his will b done in their divorce
let d will of God b done
hmmm……wonders every blessed day.
Let d will of GOD Prevail in their lives.
The man is suffering from insecurity problem. Rubbish.
Let God win in their case
sometime womens ar like that just live everythings to GOD?
SINCE BOTH SEEK DIVORCE IT SIMPLY MEANS THEY ARE TIRED OF THEMSELVES.
God will help dem & dey need prayer
I can only say that this man is sick, he need phsical Treatment…Primitive idea of checking his wife virgin everyday maybe she has sex with other Men…Stupid Dog.
chei!wonders will never end,can someone just imagine this act?hmmm, no comments doo……
it sound so funny ,that men could go this far to be chacking stuff like that .divorce is never the best choice for now what both of them need if one should ask me is God….
wen, wo-men starts doing something in their own ways, in a mans house, na im be say something Don dey happen.eehh… wo-man…na them be devil,s reps.
What is d business of d general public? U n ur hubby should be ashamed of urselves. Nigeria monitor even u people dont know what to do with precious time used in publish such unnecessary gist. Abeg flush……
They create chance for the devil
Pls let us ask God to touch people might
For the sake of peace, if a woman is given a specific time by the husband to be home and to get their meal ready, let her obey cos, obedient is better than sacrifice, you are a woman just lean to be submissive, the woman may ask for divorce so she can have her complete freedom, hence she do come home late. may God help us.