A bird allegedly turned to an human being this afternoon at Oshodi.
According to a twitter user by the name @davidTHEGEAR ,the bird reportedly fell from a high tension wire and landed on the ground and turned into a woman.
Police officers are protecting the woman from being mobbed.Meanwhile, traffic is building up at the scene as crowds gather to catch a glimpse of the bird that turned into a woman.
I will take this as manifestation of an answered prayer. Someone in this woman’s net or her target might have prayed some powerful prayers. Other pple lik her mst learn frm this and hav a rethink.
This kind of stuff happens in Nigeria all the time, but nobody from the western world will believe this is true, they will think we are all bat shit crazy!!
SOME ONE MIGHT HAVE POURED FUEL ON THIS WOMAN AND SET HER ON FIRE OR SHE IS INSANE AND SET HER SELF ON FIRE, OR SHE WANTED TO COMMITT SUCIDE BY SETTING HERSLF ON FIRE.
PLS TAKE HER TO THE HOSPITAL NOW, LATTER THE TRUTH WILL SURFADE
No new thing make we dey prayerful
Is That Women Turn To Bird True
Let’s Keep on praying and firing in to the heaven-lies, junctions, villages,Market squares ,the forests and the seas, they shall all be devoured and disgraced in Jesus Name.
DIS IS END TIME GOD TAKE CONTROL
GOD is at work, pls the woman should be interviewed very well, she had met her waterloo today.
That is how all evil birds in human form flying for our sake shall fall on high tension and finally crashland and die.
may the lord God fall all d evil birds on us from high tensions in Jesus name(amen)
may the lord God fall all d evel birds on us in Jesus name(amen)
Amen
that is life for d bird _ woman, it’s unfortunate.
I’m Short of Words #LORD knows the truth# Nevertheless we must get closer to Jesus like never before.
There shall all fall an di 4 my sek.
DAT is the pungent and the resultant consequence of been wicked to another fellow human being like you. it can’t be well with that woman from here and thereafter may the hellfire be her final abode!!!
A lot of strange things happen in this world especially Nigeria and to those who don’t believe that witchcraft is real,I think that this is a proof that seeing is believing and we all should be prayerful. I believe that this woman must be someone mother,sister,aunt ,friend and neighbour,her cup has full and it’s a very big shame for her.