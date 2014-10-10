A bird allegedly turned to an human being this afternoon at Oshodi.

According to a twitter user by the name @davidTHEGEAR ,the bird reportedly fell from a high tension wire and landed on the ground and turned into a woman.

Police officers are protecting the woman from being mobbed.Meanwhile, traffic is building up at the scene as crowds gather to catch a glimpse of the bird that turned into a woman.

See pictures and tweets below:

See more photos below