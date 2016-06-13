N-Power job applications are now open!! You can now register, login and apply for The Nigeria Federal Government N-Power Programme (http://npower.gov.ng/).

The N-Power Programme of the Federal Government is a job creation and empowerment initiative of the Social Investment Programme, designed to drastically reduce youth unemployment in Nigeria. The focus is to provide our young graduates and non-graduates with the skills, tools and livelihood to enable them advance from unemployment to employment, entrepreneurship and innovation.

N-Power is categorized as follows:

The N-Power Teacher Corps will engage and train 500,000 young unemployed graduates. It is a paid volunteering programme of a 2 year duration. The 500,000 graduates under the N-Power Corps programme will get computing devices that will contain information necessary for their specific engagement, as well as information for their continuous training and development.

Participants will provide teaching, instructional, and advisory solutions in 4 key areas namely:

1. ) N-Power Agro

N-Power Agro volunteers will start to function as intermediaries between research and farmers. They will operate as facilitators and communicators, helping farmers in their decision-making and ensuring that appropriate knowledge is implemented to obtain the best results on farms.

N-Power Agro Requirements

– Currently Unemployed

– Must be a graduate (minimum of HND/BSc in any field from any higher institution)

– Must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps Programme

– Aged between 18-35

– Interest in the agricultural industry

2.) N-Power Health

Through the N-Power Health programme, young graduates who form part of the 500,000 N-Power Corps members will be trained to work as public health assistants. They will teach preventive health to community members including pregnant women, children, families and individuals. They will also be trained to provide basic diagnostic services.

N-Power Health Requirements

– Currently Unemployed

– Must be a graduate (minimum of HND/BSc in any field from any higher institution)

– Must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps Programme

– Aged 18-35

– An interest in public health

– You should be a caring individual, interested in the health and safety of others and of good temperament

3.) N-Power Teach

The N-Power Teach programme will engage qualified graduates for the benefit of basic education delivery in Nigeria. They will be deployed as teaching assistants in primary and secondary schools across Nigeria. They will not replace the current teachers, but will work as support teachers, assisting with teaching, school management and other functions within the schools. They will also assist in taking basic education to children in marginalised communities.



N-Power Teach Requirements

– Currently Unemployed

– Must be a graduate (minimum of HND/BSc in any field from any higher institution)

– Must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps Programme

– Aged 18-35

– Disposition to teaching and imparting knowledge

– Disposition to discovering knowledge

– Patience and ability to listen are good qualities to possess 4.) N-Power Community Education

Through the N-Power Community Education, Some members of the N-Power Teacher Corps Programme will be deployed nationally to instruct on: – Civic Education

– Adult Education. N-Power Community Education Requirements – Currently Unemployed

– Must be a graduate (minimum of HND/BSc in any field from any higher institution)

– Must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps Programme

– Aged 18-35

– Disposition to teaching and imparting knowledge

– Disposition to discovering knowledge

– Patience and ability to listen are good qualities to possess How to Apply for the N-Power Graduate Teacher Corps Programme

N-Power Knowledge Programmes The N-Power Knowledge programme is the Federal Government's first step towards diversifying to a knowledge economy. This programme will work alongside the planned eight innovation hubs across the country to provide incubation and acceleration of the technology and creative industries. The programme is a 'Training to Jobs' initiative, essentially ensuring that participants can get engaged in the marketplace in an outsourcing capacity, as freelancers, as employees and as entrepreneurs. N-Power Knowledge programmes are divided into 3 key areas namely:

1.) N-Power Creative The N-Power Creative programme will train and develop 5,000 young creative talents. The strategy is to put our creative industry on the global radar as exporters of world-class services and content. Training will last 3 months, made up of 1-month in-class and a 2-month hands-on group project, across selected Nigerian cities.

The participants will be trained and certified in one of the following courses: – Animation

– Graphic Design

– Post-production

– Script Writing At the end of the training, some participants will get local and international internship opportunities while others will be linked to job and market opportunities. In addition, all participants will receive computing devices that will ensure that they master their skills during and after the training. N-Power Creative Requirements – Unemployed graduates or non graduates

– Must be between 18-35 years old

– Basic illustration skills will be an advantage for animation and graphic arts

– For Script Writing, creative writing skills and analytical writing skills will be an advantage

– Ability to undertake self-tutorship

– Detail-oriented

– Analytical 2.) N-Power Tech Hardware

The N-Power Tech. for device technicians program will train and facilitate tooling for at least 10,000 technicians to boost the device servicing and manufacturing industry. The output of this program will serve as a critical catalyst for the expansion of local capacity to service and produce mobile phones, tablets, computers and other relevant devices to serve the local and international market. Participants will undergo a hands-on training experience wherein they will be exposed to practical processes and tools to assemble and repair devices of varying specifications. At the end often program, participants will be armed with the requisite technical skills to service devices in there local communities as well as work in a device assembly plant. The program will take 3 months of training and 1 month of assessment , graduation and setup. Participants will be advised on opportunities to acquire tools to practise. N-Power Tech Hardware Requirements – Unemployed graduates or non graduates

– Must be between 18-35 years old

– Problem solving skills

– Ability to undertake self-tutorship 3.) N-Power Tech Software

The N-Power Tech for developers programme will train, tool and position 10,000 hands-on software developers for the local and international software development market. Participants will undergo a project based model to training wherein they will be exposed to foundational software development tools as well as resources to thrive as a modern day software developer entrepreneur. The programme will seek to establish the foundation knowledge, tools and platform upon which participants can pursue a career as software development entrepreneurs. Training will last 11 weeks and culminate with job fairs to link participants with placement opportunities within their respective localities. The programme will also offer a continuity platform to support participants with learning and engagement opportunities on a continuous basis. Participants will be enabled with a device to continue the practice and exploration of opportunities after training. N-Power Tech Software Requirements – Unemployed graduates or non graduates

– Must be between 18-35 years old

– Problem solving skills

– Ability to undertake self-tutorship

– Detail-oriented

– Analytical How to Apply for the N-Power Knowledge Programmes

Interested and qualified candidates should visit http://npower.gov.ng/n-knowledge-2/ N-Power Build N-Power Build is an accelerated training and certification (Skills to Job) programme that will engage and train 75,000 young unemployed Nigerians in order to build a new crop of skilled and highly competent workforce of technicians, artisans and service professionals. The focus industries include: – Building Services

– Construction

– Built Environment Services

– Utilities

– Automotive

– Aluminium and Gas N-Power Build Requirements – Currently Unemployed

– No degree or diploma requirements

– Aged between 18-35

– Interest in fixing, building and creating things How to Apply for the N-Power Build Programme

Interested and qualified candidates should visit http://npower.gov.ng/n-build/ N/B