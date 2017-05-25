Residents of Obadeyi Ajala woke up to the sight of an agent of NairaBet, a sports betting platform, who committed suicide over his inability to pay a customer who allegedly won a N600,000 bet.

It was gathered that his body was found dangling from a rope in an uncompleted shop at Ajala bus stop, on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

PUNCH reports that the incident drew a crowd to the area and a girlfriend of the deceased, who reportedly worked in a filling station in the area, was alerted.

The lady reportedly passed out on sighting the body, but was revived by the sympathisers at the scene.

A resident, Monday Gabriel, disclosed that the lady gave an account of what could have prompted him to commit suicide.

He said, “I was going to my workplace around 8am when I saw people around three uncompleted shops in Ajala bus stop. On getting there, I saw the corpse of a young man in one of the shops dangling from a rope.

“As we wondered what could have made him to kill himself, a lady, who later identified herself as his girlfriend, arrived at the scene and fainted on sighting the corpse. We poured water on her.

“When she regained consciousness, she told us that the man sent her a text message yesterday (Tuesday), saying he wanted to commit suicide. She said she called his line, but he didn’t pick his calls.

“According to the girlfriend, the late man had a NairaBet shop. One of the customers won N600,000, but he has not paid him.”

Gabriel added that two persons later came and took the lady away from the scene on a motorcycle.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous Cole, confirmed that the case was reported to the police.