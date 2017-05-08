The Presidency on Saturday, May 7 released names of the 82 freed Chibok school girls from Boko Haram captivity.
President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media posted the names on his twitter page.
See list below;
The Presidency on Saturday, May 7 released names of the 82 freed Chibok school girls from Boko Haram captivity.
President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media posted the names on his twitter page.
See list below;
4 on “Full List Of The 82 Freed Chibok Girls”
Why dey can not killed them d boko harram
As son as posible what is the solution of 82 girls that reveive from boko harram
As son as posible what is the solution of 82 girls that reveive from boko harram
thanked God for keeping them alive what next