The covenant naming ceremony of the quintuplets delivered by Oluwakemi Funmilayo Aminu on Wednesday, April 12 has been held.

The ceremony was held at the National Hospital, Abuja with her husband, Imudia Uduehi on April 19.

Recall recently, Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita promised to give a house under the Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) Scheme and that a job would be provided for the unemployed husband with the Federal Civil Service.