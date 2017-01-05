Ghanaian president-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday announced Saratu Atta as his personal assistant.

The 53-year-old former wife of Nigerian politician, Femi Fani-Kayode has served as an executive aide to Mr. Akufo-Addo since 2009, a statement on the president-elect’s website said Wednesday.

Addo is expected to take over the administration of the country from January 7, 2017.

Announcing the staff at his Nima residence in Accra, the president-elect named Frema Osei-Opare as his Chief of Staff.

He also named renowned lawyer, Nana Bediatuo Asante as his Executive Secretary, while Eugene Arhin was named Director of Communications at the Presidency.

Ms. Atta is a graduate of the University of Warwick, UK, and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Politics and International Studies.

She worked as a Securities Trader at First Securities Discount House in Lagos, Nigeria from 1993 to 1997, and went on to establish her own security printing company in Lagos.

She is a member of the New Patriotic Party, one of the two major political parties in Ghana, and served as the party’s campaign secretary since 2008.

She married Mr. Fani-Kayode, Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation, in 1987 and bore him a female child named Folake in the same year. They parted ways around 1989 when Mr. Fani-Kayode found a new wife, Yemisi Wada.