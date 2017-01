Ghana Presidential election winner and New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been sworn in as the president of the Republic of Ghana.

He was led by the Chief Justice, Theodora Georgina Wood to take the oath of office before thousands of

people and African leaders at the inaugural ceremony, which held at the Black Stars square today, Janaury 7.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has now taken over from John Dramani Mahama.