A son of Kaduna State’s Governor, Bashir El-Rufai has directed insulting words in the direction of Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose. Bashir called the governor a Vagabond via his Twitter handle. Many perceive the statement as rude and have called him out on it, while some said Bashir is a TRUE son of his father and should be allowed to talk.

A follower who felt Bashir went out of bounds cautioned him for making such a statement. He asked if Bashir was fasting and the Governor’s son replied saying: “I am fasting. The more reason I am saying the truth. He is a vagabond.”

Read the tweets below: