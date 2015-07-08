A son of Kaduna State’s Governor, Bashir El-Rufai has directed insulting words in the direction of Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose. Bashir called the governor a Vagabond via his Twitter handle. Many perceive the statement as rude and have called him out on it, while some said Bashir is a TRUE son of his father and should be allowed to talk.
A follower who felt Bashir went out of bounds cautioned him for making such a statement. He asked if Bashir was fasting and the Governor’s son replied saying: “I am fasting. The more reason I am saying the truth. He is a vagabond.”
Read the tweets below:
Oh and what about that vagabond Fayose. Who murderers chant his name. It’s Rauf you mention. https://t.co/gIKmEOF7h9
— Bashir El-Rufai (@BashirElRufai) July 8, 2015
Okay. Fair enough. https://t.co/LUEREbno7d — Bashir El-Rufai (@BashirElRufai) July 8, 2015
I am fasting. The more reason I am saying the truth. He is a vagabond. https://t.co/NZ5j6d18ND — Bashir El-Rufai (@BashirElRufai) July 8, 2015
Whether bushel or bashir El-Rufai should know that when one points a finger at another, three other fingers are pointing directly at him and the thumb points upward to heaven to bear witness. Another person will surely call his father, El-rufai 3times what he has just called Fayose. Where has been this small rat all the while. However, i don’t blame him b/c we’re running a country of abuses.
I love that because Fayose run too much of his mouth
EL-RUFAI’S SON , I JOIN THE FUTURE PROMISING DECENT NIGERIAN WHO RESPECT CULTURE , ELDERS AND WELL TRAINED YOUTHS TO INFORM YOU TO TELL YOUR FATHER THAT YOU CALLED A GOV.OF EKITI STATE ” A VAGABOND”.PLS. GET BACK TO US YOUR FATHER’S REPLY. EVEN NIGERIA PRESIDENT CAN NOT ADDRESS YOUR FATHER AS ” VAGABOND ” NO MATTER THE SITUATION TALKLESS you ADDRESSING EKITI GOV .AS VAGABOND.WE SHALL SEE HOW FAR YOU WILL GO!
What bashir did is certainly out of order as far as our culture is concern yet remember how insulent is gov fayose, he mocked even his own mother in the midst of his fellow pdp governors. Thank God, a little brat is avenging her
Thanks bro 4 flash back of Fayose abusive words to his elders. u see, what u sow u reap, Fayose sowed hate nd abusive speech, this is the law of kamah, the game has just started.
Very good fayose is truly a vagabond and big fool he has no respect for elders
Good
Sure, it is an unlikely for a young man to abuse an elder. It is not in our character. Fayose is not the only governor in Nigeria, but why should Bashir single out him? Don’t do unto others, what you do not like for yourself. One good turn deserves another. We should respect our elders, irrespective of their inclination.
Wiisueko: God used little Bashir to sent back all the abuses and insult fayose rainder on PMB,OBJ,TINUBU and others.
I TRUST BUHARI – OUR PRESIDENT , NON OF HIS CHILDREN CAN ADDRESS ANY HOUSE MEMBER AS ” VAGABOND ” .WE ARE WAITING FOR YOUR FATHER’S REACTION, FOR you barsi.. you are not part of NIGERIAN FUTURE LEADERS.
Yes so interesting,Bashir u was bold to call a man who is old enough to be ur father names, at ur age simple because ur father had the opportunity to serve because on ur own u can not do much, my dear brother is unfair, u better apologise, he is not a man of ur equal and will never be, so retrieve ur step and learn to move with people of Good heart. Long live the federal republic of Nigeria
I like the way u express this comment. Allah (God) bless u and ur entire family.
Good Advice
Basir, is unfair to called elder a such abusive statement not just an ordinary man a governor of a state which in your father position respect our leader don’t cause wahala between there followers pls apologise before he too late. you are a servant of God you shouldn’t be aggressive rather to be patient the matter the case may be. my advice to you seek for the apology ask forgiveness of ALLAH.
What a you people saying,Fayose is exactly what that my friend said he was,it is never our culture as yoruba to insult our elder, where you people not in Nig when this yoruba bastard Gov,was saying all manner of bad word to Buhari even wishing him death so also OBJ,TINUBU and others,imagine insult brought by this bastard Fayose to Yoruba Nation and to peace loving people of Ekiti people,
Gbam!yes my bros tell them,may b they forget when d idiot said nonsence against PMB.
You are a caward worster than even the Devil, is that what your Holly book teaches you? Dat u should insult those who are your seniors? N you are supporting that? Even if the d governor had once done equal can’t we live all to God! Be careful dat ur days will be long.
Wiisueko: you are calling some body coward, what are you? Kattle calling pot black
Can someone tell me if GMB is Fayose’s age mate? A vagabond is a vagabond irrespective of who said it….
meaning ur fada ix a vagabond
Y are u so sentimental nd unpatriotic?4get what Fayose is saying nd focus on the reality,What the boy said was wrong,Some Yorubas dont like saying the truth,and when one start saying the fact ,then they will say he lacks respect.That boy has caused more harm to himself nd the Father.Period.
This boy is telling us how is parents have brought him up. His father was in power in OBJ time, and he will not like anybody to address him like that.
For the people advice,is good to appolozise before is its late.thanks basir.
Idiot, if i am ur father, i will quitly sell u like a slave. Nomater what Ekiti Governor did to u or ur father, dat do u not give any right to insult a hole Ekiti state, bcos whenever u insult a governor of a state, u have also insulted the state itself. U ought to be ashemed of urself dat nomater d level of exposure u have goten, u still don’t know how to make a public comment. I wonder wat u will become in future as a Nigerian. But be it known that a slap can be healed and forgoten but a spoken words such as urs last for eternity. Even ur children yet unborn will hear it, and how irresponsible u were. Honestly man you are a notorious civilian.
What is good for the gander is also good for the goose,where were u when the vagabond was insulting Buhari who is old enough to be his father?
as salamu alaikum Mr. Bashir, it unfair to address a leader with such an abusive words… especially in dis holy month of ramandan… try to apologise
Bashir or wats is name? I can’t really blame d Small rodent.. Am sure dats how he relates with his father at home.. Mtcheeeew.. Juvenile.. Bloody nitwit!
ur father does not av the right to call a governor like him a vagabon not to say a child,let u and ur father say sorry to govenor fayose and yoruba land.
the young man lacks proper up bring.
Its unfair to render an insult on someone let alone a leader and an elderly person but this issue should not be personal. I mean his father did not sent him to insult a gov. Oh boy just the same way you insulted a governor, I employ you to apologize in the same manner. Long Live Nigeria.
its d gorillas makin all d niose..dats y a small boy lyk dat can open his smelly mouth…so go on, destroy your fathers legacy, nd urs….oooh, I forgot…YOU have none….spoilt little brat…keep on cowering under ur fathers influence, COWARD.
Wiisueko say: If what Bashir said is bad, then what fayose said about Buhari is worst. Fayose should apologize to PMB and others first.
who ar u,to insult a man of intergrity like dat,is he ur governor?please go to iselu in edo state n treat ur self.niger 4 life.
Bashir u ar right. Where were dy when fayose insulting BUHARI b4 election. Infacts fayose u ar morethan a vagabond but a pig and muumus and any attempt 2 ask bashir 2 says sory 2 dt muumus fayose would b rejected frm muh’d unijos..thanks APC guys & girls
U people dat support bashir in is speech are all fools,fayose nd buhari are not from d same party so he has d right to abuse him,but u people should wen fayose insulted buhari he d nt called in vagabound,u people are talkin of fayose wot fani kayode nd others dat insulted buhari.dey are all playin poilicts at d end of d election dey apologise buhari.and i dnt blame bashir cos hause dnt ve respect 4 dere elders dat is y he d dat, i will urged him to apologise to fayose before he smell smthin else,cos i knw wot dat man cn do to him.
Wiisueko: Kelvin, you said those who supported Bashir are fools, that fayose have the right to abuse Buhari and others because they are not in the same party. If that is the way you view it, YOU are the most foolish and stupid person on earth. Is good for Fayose to called OBJ father of bastard and publish the dead of Buhari on news papers. He will see more of this by the grace of God.
To be frank, I have never supported and will never support unruly behaviour,bad manners and uncultured people.With due respect to his Excellency,de Governor of Ekiti State,to my mind, I suppose, de young man in his boyish manner was trying to emulate Mr Fayose,considering his unguarded utterances against Nigeria’s elder state men like:,Former President Obasanjo,President Buhari and even Tinubu,in recent times. So therefore,our elected oficials,political leaders,regional and community leaders,should learn to be able to adjust in their public utterances,in dat our young ones are listening and watching. Cheers!!
Just imagine. we shall see if your father wil be there 4ever idiot,
The Bible says, do unto others what you expect others to do unto you, if fayose have been insulting buhari, hoping that his evil benefactor, Jonathan will win election, let him expect more insult from youth, he deserves it, it’s a law of repercussions at work. It’s biblical, though Bashir is a Muslim, he is fulfilling a divine purpose
the Bible did not teach anybody to Abuse, so don’t misquote the Bible for this kind of rude behaviour. If Fayose abuse other people the are playing their game of politics. Is el-rufai son a politician?
No matter your position or privileged In government, please be careful, what fayose did to opposition during the just concluded electioneering, if it is in some countries, he deserves to be banished. Remember where he came from. He is very injurious fellow, despite being a governor who assume power through fraud, he deserves to be tamed
Its a shame n a pity dat d small boy lacks manners.charity day say begins at home
2 advice him I tink it will better than 2 insult him back
TO GOV.WT GOES AROUND COMES.NO CASE 4 ALAM
Decency does not exist in his family, his father looted Nigeria blind as FCT minister, the national assembly outlawed him from participating in politics for life for looting, he is known for insulting language, what do you expect from his offspring? . Atiku brought him to government institution, he went behind and stabbed the man before OBJ.
It is a family where decorum is alien.
Plz bashir lets respect our elders ,leader no matter our political party, and those in power should also knw dat dy wil nt be in power forever and respect those who are higher than them
Thanks Judy. His father as fct minister stole Nigerians blind. paying her girl friend 2 million naira as salary. using his sons for ritual and being known for using abusive and vaulger language
Please let all learn how to respect elder (including Governor) as we shall one day get there.
haAA ooooh yes yes yes ,very good this life ironical i tink this guy is right bcus this gov deserve this oh yeah what you sow is what u reap
Do what Bashir says wasn’t right bet to me fayose deserves any insults from yet unborn and in coming generation in these country called Nigeria.
it is ovios dat d smal idiot laks komon respet 2 his eldas nd i hope dis started frm his childhood.dat’s it
Pls i beg pple to stop insulting bashir, bashir if u have any otherword to insult dat idiot who so cal devil fayose as omo garage, like does pple in mathew garaga, who so cal fayose is an idiot who came as first governor, u people remember wen evil fayose be come a governor of ekiti state, is a mistake from people of ekiti state to vote who so cal fayose in again. Fayose insult chief of ekiti state and other elders in ekiti, so wat are we sayin here dt bashir should not insult fayose, i beg u again bashir another big insult 3times, sound as if na bomb exploud in maiduguri. Thanks all.
Although, Bashir being a Muslim is not suppose to avenge. #Fayose–law of retributive justice is working on him.what u sore u ripe.
It is good like that,fayose should not worry himself that is paid back period and he just started
I accepted that is a vagabond reason his d one advertised GMB death advert on news pepper its only vagabonds can’t which his fellow human being death when his still a life his more than vagabond
This Is Exactly What Bashir Learnt From Gov, Fayose As His Class Teacher & Its Time For Exams, So Next Time The Teacher Should Not Teach Nonsense, Have We All Forgotten Fayose Languages On General Buhari In The Past? So To You Bashir, If Your Teacher Has Taught You Nonsense Try To Do Your Revision Well & Correct Your Teacher Politely Instead Of Using Such Word On Him
my friend let us call a spade a spade. Bashir or whatever name are they calling him has shown the world his lack of no training. whether he apologize or not gov Fayose & the world have seen him & wonder what he may be tomorrow with this kind of rascality.
Bashir u are out of your sense why are you colling a governor of ekiti state like ur father gov. of kaduna st. a vagabonds.? Lack of home trained. Just apogize tomorrow may be toolate
Bashir has shown the world his lack of no training and rascality.
Fayose should apologise to those who he insulted during election,including tinubu,pmb,obj, before he wil be given his due respect, otherwise he remains a coward,,,, up apc
Bashir go on with ur insult we ar behand u,,,,until fayose apologise to our great leaders whom he had insulted already
fayose deserve it more than vagabon, insult is a bastard son of yoruba pls nadir more insult for him
Na bcos ur dad be governor that is y u fit talk.
If somone did somthing wrong, correct him n such way dat evryone will learn 4rm it. But 4 u, u hve bring ur family’s name down, learn hw u aproach people.
This is good for Fayose. Where were you people when Fayose opened his mouth and called Obasanjo father of bastards? Is Obasanjo not old enough to be his father?
Honour your father nd your mother ,so that your days may b longer in land which d lord your god has given u.bashir.go n beg 4 fogivenes.b bless as u do so
To some of u out there blaming Bashir, please what would your reactions be as a child to Obasanjo that Fayose refered to as “father of bastards”. As a child to Buhari whom Fayose spent so much to published his death on the pages of newspaper. Let’s Think deep and put ourselves in these positions before we blame the boy. Fayose’s a disgrace to the yorubas
Fayose is surlly reapn wht he deserve bcos he also hv bend down 2 look at an elder anus so he deserve it bt 4 basir he shd also wait 4 such as well n shd try 2 control himself also bcos is time is comming also
they are like the god they serve. wickedness.
if you serve the true God, you will honor you elders. they got what they have now through sin and sacrifices to the devil, this a little manifestation of what is yet to come.
Wiisueko: see who is correcting who, Bashir is wrong, but listing to yourself, castigating a governor of a state. Fayose deserved it, because garbage in garbage out
No doubt like father like son, it is obvious that u r as stupid as ur father.ur father is nothing but a criminal lest we forget what he did in BPE when he stole all the money with Atiku Abubarkar.off course 2 weeks to vacating the office as FCT Minister he allocated over 2000 plots of land to fictitious names including 2 months old baby.Pls be remind that the shortest devil called el rufai was BANNED by then Senate from holding public office for life.Really I pity the Kaduna State. Don’t worry u will go to jail.
I expect you to think that Bash learnt from Fayose the tout ! Haba! Fayose knows no elder so don’t even go there! He is indeed a rogish vagabond!
Fayose deserve all sort of insults from Nigerian youth. He is a bad shape in our society, let him go and apologise to his dead father that he beat when he was alive. VAGABOND GOVERNOR.
To tell you fayose what you are doing is not right, young nigerians are watching the insulted Buhari you are doing always.
Bashir is a typical Northern Nigerian child., full of coarse language of their fathers. Most homes in the core North actually raise their children as vagabonds and pay little or no attention to cultured dialogue, moreover, empty arrogance is celebrated up here.
One just know that the culture of reckless communications which started at GEJ times to which many of us tried to dissuade many from has erroneously given us a sense of importance
LIKE FATHER LIKE SON…… A dog cannot give birth to a cat, neiher will an OWL hatch a CHICKEN.
A dog cannot birth a rat..am not suprise…like father like son
Is he not a vagabond? Infact he is a clawn
Bashir, it is not in our character to abuse an elder. But let’s look at Fayose. He is fun of abusing his elders. Respect is a blessing, of which Fayose doesn’t have. Don’t do unto others, what you don’t like for yourself. Respect your age and position, so that others will respect yours also. One good turn deserves another.
bashir next time don’t try dat it’s unfai
Pls. People should stop blaming bashir for his word towards governor fayose, I know is not good to encourage a such word. Mr fayose is the cause of all the insult that comes from different angle. Fayose has no regard for anybody in respect of the position of that person, he has no respect for those who are old enough to be his father. so why is all this condemnation it’s because bashir is a son to a prominent Nigerian let me remind those that are against bashir no matter of your good attitude and respect towards people you can’t sit back an watch somebody insulting your father an you keep quit.
I siddon luk like before Its a pity Nigeria is creating a pool of ill-mannered crop of leaders bcos of d irresponsible behavior of some ppl Now its backfiring but I don’t know d problem of Rufai kid with Osokomole His father should caution him against such utterances Dese Nigerian politicians should stop laying bad examples train their kids dat African culture disallows rude insults to anyone &dey too should lead by dignifying examples Dis current trend of exhibition of disturbing disrespect is a distortion of our National ethos&cultural values!!
Fayose is as a matter of fact worse than a vagabond. Seems the people admonishing Bashir have short memories. Where were you all when the animal Fayose was insulting his elders on social media. The worst of abuses are yet to come. It’s the son of a notable Nigerian that just insulted the bastard. More and worse insult coming his way from the lowest of the society’s riffraffs.
that deserves to purnish becos he rude
There is nothing on earth that some people will not like to support. how can a son of a Governor not a Governor himself o insulted a Governor of a different State, and some people who don’t have respect for elders supported such lunatic and ill-mannered utterance. Well, if u think Fayose is used to abusive word, is pure of political, because everything has its own jargons. When President Buhari won d last election, Fayose were among d first people that congratulated him. So, looking at that critically, u can reason with me that they don’t even care about that. And in another development, they are almost of the same level politically. What concern El-rufai’s son with Fayose on earth? D boy has never in his life won even a Councilor of his ward. So, his father should call him to order as a matter of urgency. We Nigerians should not take law into our hands, OK. thanks.
Everyone that is backing gov. fayose is a vagabond an a very idiotic an a useless human beings like Fayose. Well done Bashir, u indeed a true Nigerian who value our culture tht know tht an elder who insult his eldest a stateman a president. Deserve an insult from d young ones to remind him that whatever u are doing to up is why will receive from Down.
that boy is too small and he is
a fool for all that evil words.
Whatever you give out to the youth of today is what you get in return. Ayo Fayose is just receiving the dividend of the insults he planted. Can you plant yam and reap coçoyam? It is important to guide our speech because people will learn from it some day.
U brat, where were u when ur father was declared wanted during OBJ regime? Ur sold almost half of abuja and kept some pple homeless, and yet no called him a vagabond, Nigeria don’t blame u, we blame ur father bcos dis is his life style…….. snake must bia snake!
Thanks bro.
Am leaving in the north, where there is noting call respect most of them are just like cow any one that will say the truth know what am saying. So to the young man i don,t thick the dad pay any fatherly attention on him if so he will not insult an elder who politically and age wise more and command respect than his dad, So is hawusa thinking so he should go on. One day he will insult the so call PMB.
Bashir… pls kindly come out publicly and apologise… and then some people quote Bible in this comment.. Let mr ask you….. DID ANY POLITICIAN KNOW WHAT THEY CALL BIBLE/QURAN…..its capital NO so pls…. its not Good to insult an Elderly man in Yoruba land.. even let me say the whole NIGERIA… even if your father and Gov fayose has any grudges its not for you to abuse him… calling abusing PMB. CHIEF DR. OLUSHEGUN AREMU OBASANJO. GOV ASIWAJU TINUBU.. that is not your business my Chief Bashir.. they know how they deal with themselves.. i can recall the time… DASUKI and DAVID MARK… what they do for PMB then…. i think you can see what is going on now in Nigeria….. so pls Find Peace before its too late… GOV FAYOSE is a YORUBA MAN and i am also a Yoruba so i know what he can do…. pls and pls apologise on social medias …. try and seek peace with him…. pls…. MANY ADVISE WILL COME PLS CHOOSE WHAT WILL BE GOOD FOR YOU…………
Fayose should also stop insulting his elders, because what ever you do to others must also be done to you. And if he doesn’t then more of this will come on his way
Bashir,u don’t have proper upbringing,even if fayose doesn’t have respect 4 his elders,u don’t have 2 insult him,it shows dat u’ll be worse dan him if u grow up,so ur father should teach u how 2 behave else u’ll insult him one day and I will still comment on it.
Omo Yoruba or wateva u call ursef u a d most idiotic on dis forum U must b d son of an unholy man of traditional god What a u insinuating? Wat can u or ur mentor do to Bashir? Go to Ogun Amadiora Ayelala Zangbeto Imoleokun Babalawo etc. Does dat make a different? U common village kid D fact is once an Orubebe chose to be an heckler in public life he will b paid back in bad coins.If u poor honey on ur head and sit in a market place flies of different types.will hover & feast on ur head!
It’s only a fulis child dat insults his elders & its only mannerless & cultureless ppl dat wil supot dis ill fated child.Is OBJ demanding any respect when he ruled wt impunity,lawlesness,leaving many naijirians poorer dan he met dem.
Is tinubu not fulis when he selfishly sold d entire yoruba race into political & economic slavery 2 d fulani/hausaharam? Even after turning lagos into his personal estate and milking her dry in partnership wit BRF & now AA of lagos.
Where was buhari’s sanity when he cancelled d lagos state metroline in d 80’s at d cost of over $7million lagosians tax payers money?
Is buhari not sick during d campaign when spent most of d campaign period in uk hospital and even d few times he appeared in d public but couldn’t stand and speak more dan 5mns.Wat was buhari tnkng wn he was 4mng bokohari alngside atiku & ibb jes 2 spoil d 4ma gvnt?
A time cometh and is nigh when all generations of yorubas wil b cursing d duo of tinubu & obasanjo for leading dm in2 political & economic slavery.B wise
You don’t need to tell him to apologize. That is a reflection of his home training. You are telling the world that your father does not have a grip of his home if not you would have been scared of your father’s reaction towards you before calling a serving governor such name. I pity you, you are ruining your father’s second term agenda gradually. Another uncultured youth will soon say the same to your father.
It Is Well Deserve Insult The Young Man Really Make My Day
Fayose is a disgrace to humanity, buhari is not fayose mate yet the bagalizad fayose insult our president,so insulting fayose from a young man is a welcome idearlogy of what the areaboy fayose thought us,but one day he will be impeached from that seat.because is not feet for a chairman position no more of governor.
I ve seen no wrong in what my brother bashir, did to FAYOSE! He deserves the worst words, of anathema and vituperations a million times, because he started by severally calling our president a liar! Imagine! Gov. Calling a president liar, just because he was fighting corruption already done by the previous malversation.
I ve seen no wrong in what my brother bashir, did to FAYOSE! He deserves the worst words, of anathema and vituperations a million times, because he started by severally calling our president a liar! Imagine! Gov. Calling a president liar, just because he was fighting corruption already done by the previous malversation, the man should not only be called a vagabond, but should even be hang in a full public mass.
u cal northers dont have respect for their eldears. u which region are u.idiot. ayodelee u no suppose to a leader.
Much as hate posts are bad enough Fayose is an embodiment of lousy, insulting, and low esteem posts in this century. El Rufai’ son is protecting his father’s name as Fayose is shouting pogrom all over the place at the expense of Ekiti state
For crying our loud,Bashir did not invent that word and the last time I checked that word describes Fayose and his likes.,
what u call fayose is what people will call ur father too,see what ur father is causing in Kaduna bad Governor and u too,