A fire outbreak at No. 7 Jemigbon Street, Apollo Estate, off Elebiju, Ketu, Lagos, on Thursday took the life of a staff of the National Open University (NOUN) who just returned from the United States.

A distress call prompted the immediate activation of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Emergency Response Team including the LRU Fire Unit and the Lagos State Fire Service to the scene of the incident, and prevented the spread of the inferno to other buildings in the estate.

Preliminary investigation conducted by the Agency’s ERT at the scene of the incident revealed that a duplex which was converted to flats (5 mini flat, a two bedroom flat , a four bedroom flat ) was gutted by fire as a result of power surge from one of the mini flats on the first floor of the building, which then escalated to other flats in the building.

Further investigation revealed that inferno which engulfed the entire building got the adult female entrapped and severely burnt. The body was recovered by the Agency’ ERT, handed over to The State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit SEHMU and has since been deposited at the Lagos Mainland General Hospital Mortuary. The woman was identified as a staff of the National Open University of Nigeria.

A resident, who identified himself simply as Mr Tomiwa said that the deceased came back from the US this year.

He said her husband stays in the U.S.

The General Manager LASEMA sympathized with the family of the deceased, but however emphasised the incoperation of safety into building construction such as provision of more than one emergency exit route and installation of surge protectors and fire alarm systems to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and properties.

