The planned protest scheduled for Monday in Lagos and Abuja will still go on despite the withdrawal of music star, Innocent Idibia popularly known as Tuface.

Spokesperson of a civil society group, EnoughisEnough (EiE) Nigeria, Debisi Alokolaro made this known in a statement released on Sunday.

Mr. Alokolaro said the ‘I Stand With Nigeria/One Voice Nigeria’ rally is being staged to protest the corruption and worsening standard of living under the Muhammadu Buhari administration at all levels of government.

On Saturday, hip-hop star, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface, had pulled out of the planned protest, citing security concerns.

But the group in its statement on Sunday vowed to go ahead with the protest despite the artiste’s withdrawal, adding that the protest has gone beyond Tuface.

“2face Idibia (2Baba) informed us late last night that on-going conversations with security agencies have not allayed his security concerns and so he had decided not to participate in a physical

protest,” ‘Yemi Adamolekun, the Executive Director of EiE, said.

“We thanked him for inviting us when he first decided on these protests, and informed him that we believe it is important, despite the risks, to continue with the demands, for the sake of the Nigerians who have put their trust in this movement.

“We will hold the Lagos Commissioner of Police and the Presidency to their words that citizens have the right to protest and that it is the responsibility of security agencies to provide security to all citizens.

“We have also continued to demand that Mr. President deliver on his promise to #BringBackOurGirls movement. It is important we continue to hold governments accountable and to vocalize the aspirations of a frustrated and disappointed people. This call has gone beyond 2Baba. It is now a Nigerian demand.”

The group berated alleged attempts by security agencies to disrupt its plans, stressing that freedom of expression through lawful means is a constitutional right of every Nigerian citizen which should be

protected.

“Furthermore, the implied attempt by some elements in security agencies to stifle the inalienable rights of Nigerians to freedom of speech and assembly cannot be allowed. We are in a democracy and citizens must be able to express their displeasure with their elected representatives in a lawful manner,” the statement said.