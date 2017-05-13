Two youths from Urhobo and Itsekiri communities at the jetty of the Warri Refinery in Jalla, Warri South Council Area of Delta State were on Friday afternoon, May 12 shot dead by an unidentified power-drunk officer of the Nigerian Navy attached to the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company.

The shooting created panic among residents of the area.

PUNCH gathered that the officer, who was deployed to the oil firm by the Nigerian Navy Ship Delta, killed the two youths over a matter which was already being resolved between the community youths from Ifie and Ekpan.

An eyewitness said an argument ensued when the youths from Ifie and Ekpan communities were negotiating job slots with an NPDC contractor who is handling a project at the company’s premises.

It was learnt that the officer left his duty post to the scene of the argument and shot into the air before shooting at the two youths, who died on the spot.

One of the victims was identified as Agbolu, an indigene of Ifie community, while the identity of the second victim could not be immediately ascertained.

The identity of the trigger-happy armed man still remains unknown.