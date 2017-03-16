Ali Ndume, former senate majority leader, says if the senate could refuse to confirm Ibrahim Magu, as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) based on allegations leveled against him, Bukola Saraki who has a case in court should not be the senate president.
Ndume faulted the action of the senate while speaking on Sunrise Daily, a breakfast programme on Channels Television.
Citing a report of the Department of State Services (DSS), the upper legislative chamber rejected the nomination of Magu.
“We have all been accused, I have been accused of sponsoring Boko Haram, the senate president is still going to court,” Ndume said.
“Same as other members who have cases in court, yet they occupy seats in the senate. So, if you say because of the allegations he (Magu) should not be confirmed, then I should not be a sitting senator and Saraki should not be there as senate president.”
The DSS had said Magu was unfit to lead the commission because he had failed an integrity test.
This is the only senator that has adjudged this issue appropraitely. You see,the senate rejected Magu’s confirmation as the substantitive chairman of efcc because most of them have a bundle of cases to answer after his confirmation. You see we do not have a reliable senate but a house of lauderers,looters of public funds. What moral right do they have to reject Magu when they are all bunch of corrupt senators. To me,Magu should be represented to them and there must be thorough investigation in the political infilteration of d sss by some political corrupt figures.