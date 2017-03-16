Ali Ndume, former senate majority leader, says if the senate could refuse to confirm Ibrahim Magu, as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) based on allegations leveled against him, Bukola Saraki who has a case in court should not be the senate president.

Ndume faulted the action of the senate while speaking on Sunrise Daily, a breakfast programme on Channels Television.

Citing a report of the Department of State Services (DSS), the upper legislative chamber rejected the nomination of Magu.

“We have all been accused, I have been accused of sponsoring Boko Haram, the senate president is still going to court,” Ndume said.

“Same as other members who have cases in court, yet they occupy seats in the senate. So, if you say because of the allegations he (Magu) should not be confirmed, then I should not be a sitting senator and Saraki should not be there as senate president.”

The DSS had said Magu was unfit to lead the commission because he had failed an integrity test.