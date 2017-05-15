Suspended Senator Ali Ndume’s supporters stormed the streets of Maiduguri to register their displeasure to the visiting Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who was in the city to attend a wedding ceremony.

Saraki was accompanied by several senators to attend the wedding ceremony of a Borno State Senator, Abubakar Kyari, who represents the northern part of the state.

Ndume was in March suspended for 180 days by his colleagues for asking the Senate to investigate allegations against Mr. Saraki and another senator, Dino Melaye, of fraudulent purchase of bullet proof cars and certificate forgery respectively.

Ahead of the wedding, Mr. Ndume’s supporters had gotten wind that the senate president would attend and decided to flood the streets of the city with posters of the embattled lawmaker.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered from sources within Borno State government that the state governor had pleaded with Mr. Ndume, who has been in Maiduguri in the past weeks, not to attend the wedding to avoid any chance of violence at the wedding.

Though Mr. Ndume was absent at the wedding, his supporters made their intentions known.

Armed with posters of Mr. Ndume, the supporters lined up on the major streets through which the motorcade conveying the senate president and his colleagues would pass to the venue of the wedding along Government House road.

Governor Shettima received the senate president and his entourage from the airport and led them to the venue of the wedding which was the home of Abba Kyari, the groom’s father.

As the motorcade moved by, the supporters chanted Mr. Ndume’s name, ostensibly to call the attention of Mr. Saraki who is believed to have engineered the suspension of his former ally.

Despite tight security around the venue of the wedding, the supporters barricaded the Government House roundabout in a manner that made it difficult for the motorcade conveying the governor and the senate president to move into the Government House where the visitors were supposed to have their lunch.

Police officers were eventually deployed to disperse the crowd.

Members of the local vigilante, Civilian-JTF, were also ordered to remove all provocative posters and billboards pasted along the streets by the supporters of the senator.