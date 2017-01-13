204 people have been killed in the Southern Kaduna Crisis according to the figure released by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

It is the first time a government agency is providing a figure of the attacks since they began last year.

The Catholic Church had earlier said 808 people were killed as of December 2016, a figure disputed by the Inspector General od Police Ibrahim Idris. Mr. Idris did not however give a contrary number.

The Catholic Church also said 1,422 houses, 16 Churches, 19 shops, and one primary school were destroyed.

Musa Ilella, NEMA North West zonal Coordinator, told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that the figure was for two Local Government Areas effected by the crisis, namely Kafanchan and Chikun LGAs.

The figure covers October, November and December, 2016 and early January, 2017, he said.