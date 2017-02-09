A former Minister of State for Finance, Senator Nenadi Usman, has asked Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court in Lagos to permit her to travel abroad to receive treatment for breast cancer.

She said doctors at the National Hospital recommended that she receives further treatment abroad after suffering a relapse after a surgery.

Her application, however, could not be heard because the judge ruled he would first consider a pending application challenging the court’s jurisdiction.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Usman with former Minister of Aviation Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

They were charged with former National Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) and ex-Chairman of Kagarko Local Government of Kaduna State, Mr. Yusuf Danjuma and a company said to belong to him, Jointrust Dimentions Nigeria Limited.

EFCC arraigned them on a 17-count charge of laundering about N4.6billion. They pleaded not guilty.