The newly sworn-in Ukanafun Local Government Council Secretary in Akwa Ibom, Mr. Ime Atakpa has been shot dead by unknown gunmen.

He was shot in his backyard at Ukanafun on Sunday, April 16.

His wife, Imo, who confirmed this to newsmen, said they went to Ukanafun for Easter service.

She said prior to the church’s service, they decided to check on some pigs in the farm.

While she and the children were in the house, she heard gunshots.

When she tried to find where the sound of the gunfire emanated, she saw four masked men walking away from the compound.

Akwa Ibom Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chukwu Ikechukwu, also confirmed the incident.

Okechukwu said four gunmen shot the late council secretary in the stomach.

He added that he died on the way to hospital.

“The man was in his farm in Ukanafun LGA when four unidentified gunmen shot him,” he said.