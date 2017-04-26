A big sponsorship agreement has been reached between the Nigeria Football Federation and oil company Aiteo Group.

The company announced the partnership on their Twitter handle on Wednesday, April 26 after the NFF had hinted that a huge deal was about to be signed.

“Aiteo Group is now the official optimum partner of the NFF for the next five years,” the company stated.

“Great to be the official sponsor-partner of Nigerian football. Great days ahead. The love of the game is universal. We are proud to sponsor the biggest footballing nation on the continent.”

The contract is worth N2.5 billion over five years, N500m for each year.

Aiteo Group is also expected to pay the salaries of Super Eagles coaches as part of the deal.