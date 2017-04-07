The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reacted to media reports in the UK that claimed Super Eagles and Leicester City forward, Ahmed Musa was arrested on Tuesday, April 5 “on suspicion of common assault,” hours after his team’s 2-0 triumph over Sunderland.

NFF boss Amaju Pinnick said on Thursday that Musa did not beat his wife, Jamila.

“Read about the reports regarding Ahmed Musa and I got in touch with the player. He categorically denies them,” Pinnick tweeted.

“Ahmed Musa is a family man and a gentleman as well. He says he is fully focused on helping Nigeria qualify for Russia 2018.”

Leicester City said that they were aware of the investigation, but confirmed that they will not be taking action against the player after the matter was closed.