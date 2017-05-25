The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, has stated he warned the Igbos against making bad investment in the previous administration led by former President Goodluck Jonathan.
He said South-east zone was marginalised because of the bad investment made in the 2015 presidential election.
The former Anambra State Governor made this known while speaking with THISDAY in an exclusive interview in Abuja.
He said “ I’m a politician. But before these things happened, before the government of Jonathan failed, I went to all the Igbo fora to tell them that the Jonathan government will fall. “I went to our Eze Ndi-Igbo in Enugu twice.
They could not even reply to a letter written by Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, seeking for a meeting with them,” “They refused to listen to me, and to make matter worse, there was no voting in most of the areas in the South-east; they just allocated 5 per cent to APC.
“It was that bad, it is too late to cry when the head is off. Politics is business in a way, you invest in business and you reap profit. Ngige lamented that Igbo play bad politics as they even invested in Jonathan’s presidency more than the people from the South-south. ‘But all I want to tell you is that we played bad politics; we made a bad investment because they invested in the Jonathan presidency.
They invested in Jonathan more than the South-south, where he hails from. “I am not saying that is enough to marginalise them or not allow them come in but we are there. I will continue to speak for them and when there is anything to be distributed, we will make sure that the South-east gets its own portion. But they will not get excess portion.” “Even in a family where the head of the family goes to the farm to harvest his yams those who accompany the farmer to the farm get more share. “When they bring back the yams some of them will be damaged, and the pieces are put out in one section.
Then the whole yams are put into the barn and some will be sent to the market for sale. And some will be sent to the family centrally for distribution among the family units. “Those ones that are in pieces, the extras, will be shared among those that went to the farm. “We did not benefit from the extras with people who went to the farm. We didn’t go to the farm in the south-east.”
And to you,now under Buhari,your playing a very good politics.Just keep deceiving yourself.
I THOUGHT THIS MAN WAS EDUCATED. WHY CLAIM TO BE A POLITICIAN WHEN YOU DO NOT EVEN HAVE THE JIG TO TALK LIKE ONE. HE SHOULD OBSERVE IN OSIBANJO HOW AN EDUCATED AND REFINED POLITICIAN SHOULD MAKE PUBLIC UTTERANCES. HOW CAN THIS FOOL AS MINISTER OF APC INSINUATE THAT IT IS RIGHTFUL FOR APC TO MARGINALIZE THE SOUTH EAST BECAUSE THEY DID NOT VOTE FOR BUHARI. WHAT HAS FARMING YAMS GOT TO DO WITH GOVERNANCE? WHAT A CRUDE COMPARISON. THIS GUY SHOULD KNOW THAT POWER IS NOT FOR EVER. PDP WAS THERE FOR 16 YEARS AND THOUGHT THEY WILL BE THERE FOREVER. THE ELECTORATE SAID “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH”. ONE DAY WILL BE APC’S TURN TO VACATE ASO ROCK. NGIGE NEED TO KNOW THAT AFTER THIS DAY, THE CHICKEN WILL COME TO ROAST AND HIS ABODE WILL BE AMONG THE IGBOS AND IN IGBOLAND. WHY CALL THEM FOOLS BECAUSE THEY DID NOT VOTE FOR YOUR PARTY. IN A DEMOCRACY YOU CHOOSE WHO TO SUPPORT AND WHO TO VOTE FOR. I THINK THE WEAKNESS OF APC IN THE SOUTH EAST IS JUST THE PEOPLE’S REVOLT AGAINST THE PERSON OF BUHARI. I THINK THAT SOUTH EASTERNERS AND PART OF SOUTH SOUTH REGION WILL TREAT APC DIFFERENTLY IF THE PERSON OF BUHARI IS RELEGATED TO THE BACKGROUND. APC NEEDS TO COURT THIS REGION WITHOUT THE FIGURE OF BUHARI. PEOPLE LIKE NGIGE AND OTHER TOP PARTY NOTCHES NEED TO KNOW THAT EVEN A BUHARI PLATED WITH GOLD WILL NOT APPEAL TO THESE PEOPLE.