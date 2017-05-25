The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, has stated he warned the Igbos against making bad investment in the previous administration led by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said South-east zone was marginalised because of the bad investment made in the 2015 presidential election.

The former Anambra State Governor made this known while speaking with THISDAY in an exclusive interview in Abuja.

He said “ I’m a politician. But before these things happened, before the government of Jonathan failed, I went to all the Igbo fora to tell them that the Jonathan government will fall. “I went to our Eze Ndi-Igbo in Enugu twice.

They could not even reply to a letter written by Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, seeking for a meeting with them,” “They refused to listen to me, and to make matter worse, there was no voting in most of the areas in the South-east; they just allocated 5 per cent to APC.

“It was that bad, it is too late to cry when the head is off. Politics is business in a way, you invest in business and you reap profit. Ngige lamented that Igbo play bad politics as they even invested in Jonathan’s presidency more than the people from the South-south. ‘But all I want to tell you is that we played bad politics; we made a bad investment because they invested in the Jonathan presidency.

They invested in Jonathan more than the South-south, where he hails from. “I am not saying that is enough to marginalise them or not allow them come in but we are there. I will continue to speak for them and when there is anything to be distributed, we will make sure that the South-east gets its own portion. But they will not get excess portion.” “Even in a family where the head of the family goes to the farm to harvest his yams those who accompany the farmer to the farm get more share. “When they bring back the yams some of them will be damaged, and the pieces are put out in one section.

Then the whole yams are put into the barn and some will be sent to the market for sale. And some will be sent to the family centrally for distribution among the family units. “Those ones that are in pieces, the extras, will be shared among those that went to the farm. “We did not benefit from the extras with people who went to the farm. We didn’t go to the farm in the south-east.”