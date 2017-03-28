The incarcerated former Governor of Adamawa State, Bala Ngilari, sentenced to five years imprisonment, has been granted bail by the state high court on medical grounds.

But reactions have trailed the bail granted the former governor sentenced after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission prosecuted him.

The bail granted Ngilari by the same court, which convicted and sentenced him, has, however, been opposed by the Adamawa State Government.

Justice Nathan Musa who sentenced the former governor to five years imprisonment in any jail of his choice, on Monday, in Yola, granted bail to Ngilari in order to allow him attend to his deteriorating health.

Reacting to the bail, the Adamawa State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Bala Sanga, questioned the bail granted by the judge.

Ngillari, through his counsel, Obed Wadzani, brought an application for a bail along with an affidavit on his medical condition deposed to by his wife, Mrs Hanatu Ngllari.

The judge, while granting the application, said Ngillairi’s bail application had merit, adding that it was constitutional to grant him bail.

The court ruled that he must provided two sureties, who must deposit certificates of occupancy of landed properties worth N50m each to the court.

The court also ruled that the former governor must inform the court of his whereabouts to enable the court to reach him anytime his presence was needed.