Canada-based singer, Stephanie Otobo who alleged Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Minstries had a serious sexual relationship has been strongly warned by the Niger Delta Bishops and Ministers Forum (NDBMF) to stop blackmailing the man known in some quarters as ‘the Oracle.’

Otobo was further asked to retrace her step or face the wrath of God.

President of NDBMF, His Eminence, Dr. Julius Ediwe, who spoke to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday, March 20 maintained that what the female musician was saying against Suleman was falsehood.

Ediwe said, “We want to let Nigerians and the whole world to know that this is propaganda. It is false. As spiritual fathers in the land, we will not be quite and watch a young girl, with whoever that is sponsoring her, spoil the name of a man of God. A man of God who has single-handedly stood in defense of Christians in this country, Africa and the whole world.

“We cannot sit down and watch a young girl like that speak blasphemy of such a man of God. We are here to say it is an error. As Niger Delta Bishops and Ministers Forum, we condemn the actions of the young girl and whoever that is sponsoring her.

“We want to advise them to leave Apostle Suleman alone; allow him to do what God has sent him to do in Nigeria, in Africa and the whole world. God called him to preach the gospel and we are enjoying the gospel and we love what he is doing. I want to let Nigerians know that Apostle Suleman has made us, clergymen proud in this country. Such a man is not somebody who that little girl should come up to rubbish.

“So, we are saying, please, if you love your live, run away from this evil who were paid to carry out against the man of God if not the wrath of God is coming upon you. We know that such allegation can come at any time to any man of God who preached the truth and has integirty.

“We want to urge Nigerians not to buy into what that young girl is saying. Anybody that is following the girl should be careful, because they are incurring the wrath of God. Remember, the Bible said, touch not my anointed and do my prophet no harm. God has not permitted anybody to speak such evil of any man of God. We are warning whoever is involved in this to be careful with men of God.”