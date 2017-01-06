President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has accused by prominent Niger Delta leaders including Chief Edwin Clark of attempting to humilate former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s family.

The leaders on Thusday, January 5 said it is worrisome that President Buhari has kept mum on the frequent “harassment” of Jonathan’s family members by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), The Punch reports.

Their comment comes on the heels of reports that security operatives, on Wednesday evening, raided an Abuja house belonging to a brother-in-law to Nigeria’s former president Goodluck Jonathan.

In a statement issued at the end of a meeting organised by the Pan Niger Delta Forum at the residence of Clark in Kiagbodo, Burutu local government area of Delta state, the Niger Delta leaders claimed that the obvious intention of the Buhari-led government was to humiliate Jonathan.

The communiqué was signed by Clark and the Acting Chairman of PANDEF’s Central Working Committee, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (retd).

The communiqué read: “PANDEF expresses concerns at the orchestrated assault on the family of former President Goodluck Jonathan with the obvious intention to humiliate him and find the silence of President Muhammadu Buhari worrisome.”

The Niger Delta leaders also condemned the serial killings in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna state and called on the federal government to take proactive steps to forestall further killings in the area.