The N6bn traced to a former Niger State Commissioner by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission was on Friday, April 21 claimed by the State Governor, Abubakar Bello.

Bello said the money was stolen from Niger State Government account.

Bello made the claim in an interview with journalists shortly after joining President Muhammadu Buhari for the two-raka’at Juma’at prayer at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor claimed that the funds were siphoned through inflated Hajj subsidies offered by the state government to pilgrims within the periods the former commissioner served as the Chairman of the Niger State Pilgrims’ Agency.

The governor, who commended the EFCC for its efforts in recovering stolen funds, expressed the hope that the recovered N6bn would be transferred to the state’s accounts to enable his administration to embark on developmental projects.

He also acknowledged the efforts of the EFCC towards the recovery of the misappropriated ecological funds by the previous administration in the state.