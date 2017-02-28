The Chairman of Toyotal Nigeria Limited, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo has disclosed that the first set of Nigeria-assembled Toyota cars will be rolled out in a couple of months.

Ade-Ojo made the disclosure at the unveiling of an automobile assembling plant dedicated to the production of two vehicle brands, Toyota and JAC, with a target of 15,000 vehicles yearly.

“The semi-knocked down parts have yet to come; but in a few months’ time, they’ll arrive here in Lagos and we’ll invite guests to come and be part of history, to witness the unveiling of locally-assembled Toyota cars,” Ade-Ojo said.

Though the section reserved for the production of Toyota cars has yet to commence operation, the JAC division has produced its first set of 10 vehicles.

Elizade Autoland Limited, a subsidiary of Elizade Nigeria Limited, owned by Ade-Ojo, has the franchise for the JAC brand of vehicles.

Ade-Ojo described JAC as a “junior brother of Toyota in Nigeria and it is growing.”