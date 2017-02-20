Nigeria, the most populated country in Africa, is perceived to be the most corrupt among 60 countries evaluated, according to data from the 2016 Best Countries rankings . The rankings are a characterization of 60 countries based on a survey of more than 16,000 people from four regions.

In the survey, respondents answered how closely they related each of the 60 countries to the term “corrupt.” Respondents were given no further specifications of the term, so interpretation of the word “corrupt” was left to survey respondents.

Russia, seen as the second-most powerful country in the world, is also seen as the sixth most corrupt.

Below are the 10 countries perceived to be the most corrupt, according to data from the 2016 Best Countries rankings.