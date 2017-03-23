Despite the terrorist attack in London yesterday, March 22, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) says the friendly match between the Super Eagles and Teranga Lions of Senegal slated for today at the Hive Stadium in London will hold.

A woman was killed on Westminster Bridge in central London in what police said was a terrorist incident.

A police officer was also stabbed in the nearby Houses of Parliament by an attacker, who was shot dead by police, while a number of other people were hurt – some with “catastrophic” injuries.

The attacker struck several pedestrians as he drove a car across the bridge, before crashing it into railings.

The news of the terrorist attack in London, coming on the eve of the much talked about international friendly match between the Super Eagles and their Senegalese counterparts sent panic waves to officials of the NFF yesterday.

However, the Secretary General of the NFF, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi said that there was nothing to worry about, adding that the attack took place far away from the Crowne Plaza Hotel camp of the Super Eagles.

“I have spoken to NFF officials, who are already with the team in London and they said the attack took place far away from the camp and the stadium where the match will take place. So, there is nothing to worry about,” Sanusi stated.