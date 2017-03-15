The Federal Government has begun the probe of three officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs who allegedly frustrated Nigeria’s bid to win the post of Peace and Security Commissioner of the African Union, AU in its January 28 election in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Vanguard reports.

The Presidency also remarked that corruption pervades the Ministry and Nigeria’s missions abroad, saying it was determined to eliminate the bag eggs. This was even as it dismissed speculations making the rounds that Nigeria’s candidate at the election, Mrs. Fatima Kyari Mohammed was not competent to handle the office hence her loss.

A top and reliable presidency source also dissociated Mohammed from any biological affinity with President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, CoS, Abba Kyari.

The source which however pleaded anonymity stated that the name was a mere coincidence, stressing that Buhari CoS never met or knew the candidate until her screening by a committee set up by government. It will be recalled that Nigeria’s candidate, Mohammed narrowly lost to Algerian candidate and incumbent, Ambassador Smail Chergui by 35 to 36 votes. ‎