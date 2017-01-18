The Nigerian Army says it is offering N500,000 reward for credible information that leads to the arrest of would-be suicide bombers or their hideouts.

The Army spokesperson, Sani Usman, disclosed this via a press statement on Tuesday.

The army had about three years ago promised a N50 million reward for any information that would lead to the arrest of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.

Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, said the army is worried by the disturbing proportion of suicide bombings in the north-east; particularly in Maiduguri and Madagali areas.

Dozens of people have been killed in the past few months by suicide bombers as the military continues the offensive against Boko Haram. The latest of such incident led to the death of the at least four people on Monday at the University of Maiduguri.

“Consequently, the Nigerian Army is offering a reward of the sum of N500,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of a suicide bomber, the guide to the suicide bomber, or discovery of the transit house or factory of the suicide bombers,” the statement reads.

He said the cash offer by the Nigerian Army “is to further encourage law abiding citizens to actively join the war against terrorists and our collective security”.

Mr. Usman assured prospective informants that “all information received would be treated with utmost confidentiality and acted upon with despatch.

He gave the following numbers and officers to be contacted in case of any vital information:-

1. Theatre Commander, Operations LAFIYA DOLE, Maiduguri- 09064823221.

2. General Officer Commanding 7 Division Maiduguri- 09078599985.

3. Commander, 7 Division Garrison Maiduguri-08022375305

4. Commander, 28 Brigade, Mubi-08065504576.

5. Commander, 26 Brigade, Gwoza-+234 809 721 1700 (WhatsApp)

6. Director, Army Public Relations, Abuja-07080217992.

7. Commander, 7 Division Military Intelligence Brigade Maiduguri-09021668444.