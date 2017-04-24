US Police have arrested and arraigned a Nigerian, Opeyemi Abdulahi Orekan, for allegedly duping about 10 banks of over $100,000.

He is said to have used fake passports from Nigeria and Ghana and fraudulent identities to carry out the act.

The report said Orekan duped no less than 10 banks of over $100,000 using several counterfeit passports and the funds were sent to an individual in Nigeria.

Orekan is being charged with bank fraud, passport fraud, identity theft and access device fraud.

The suspect used nine different identities, including a number of passports from Nigeria, South Africa and Ghana, to open bank accounts at a number of bank branches including Bank of America, Webster Bank and Santander to deposit counterfeit checks and then withdraw bank funds.

The transactions occurred at a number of bank branches in Johnston, Lincoln, Pawtucket, Providence and Warwick.

Bank America reported nearly $37,000 in losses from at least one of the accounts and another $26,000 from another of Orekan’s accounts.

The Nigerian also used fake identities to open accounts at TD Bank, Wells Fargo and Chase Bank.

