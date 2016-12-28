Death as we know is inevitable, though some believe once dead you are gone forever while some believe there is a special place for the dead, whichever category you belong to one must agree that once you lose a loved one there is always a great vacuum that can never be filled.

Sadly so many Nigerian celebrities have embarked on this journey of no return in the year 2016.

Stargist.com brings you Nigerian celebrity deaths that hit 2016

Read below:

1 Stephen Keshi

Former Super Eagles, Keshi had a heart attack and died en route to hospital on June, 7, 2016 in Benin City, aged 54.

2 Bukky Ajayi

Legendary actress, Bukky Ajayi who battled with a heart related condition died on July, 6, 2016 at age 82.

3 Henrietta Kosoko

Wife of veteran actor, Jide Kosoko passed on a week after her 52nd birthday, June, 9, 2016. She was suffering from diabetes.

4 Ansa Kpokpogri Bassey

Nollywood director, Ansa Bassey died of stomach upset at age 36.

5 OJB Jezreel

Nigerian singer, song writer and record producer, OJB Jezreel died of after a relapse as a result of kidney transplant three years back. He died at age 49.

6 DJ Midas

Michael Adedoyin aka DJ Midas, one of the Nigeria’s foremost DJs has passed on. He died after a brief illness at the age of 45.

7 No More Loss

Talented Nigerian musician, Olumuyiwa Osinuga a.k.a Nomoreloss has passed on March, 21, 2016. He died of typhoid fever.

8 Sikiru Adeshina

Sikiru Adeshina aka Arakangudu was best known for taking up roles as either an herbalist, armed robber or occultist in films. On February 8, 2016, he died at his residence in Kaduna, Northern Nigeria at age 45.

9 Fatai Onibuade

Sources state that Ajiboye died in a hospital in Ikeja, Lagos State on May 17, 2016. He reportedly collapsed in his living room and was rushed to the hospital.

The role interpreter, who was an executive of the Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP) was buried according to Islamic rites.

10 Mike Odiachi

The ‘Igodo’ thespian died at the age of 51 at the General Hospital, Ikorodu, Lagos State after a brief illness in February 2016.

The actor until his death was a member of the Theatre and Picture’s Practitioners Association of Nigeria, TAMPPAN.

11 Genevieve Nene

Actress Genevieve Nene died after recuperating from Typhoid fever on May, 3, 2016.

12 Fred Eketa

Nollywood actor died of a kidney related disease on May, 17, 2016.

13 Aisha Dan kano

Dan Kano, one of the biggest actresses in Kannywood before her death passed on February, 23, 2016

14 Olamide David

Olamide David was a Nigerian male child actor best known for playing a lead role in the movie Cobweb. He died at age 14 on January, 18, 2016 after he was mistakenly kicked in the stomach by another player. He fell to the ground and complained of pains. They rushed him to General Hospital, Ikeja where he died a few hours later.

15 Shuaibu Amodu

Nigeria Football Federation’s Technical Director and Ex-Super Eagles Coach, Shaibu Amodu died three days after the death of another ex-national team coach, Stephen Keshi at age 58.

He died on June, 10, 2016.

16 Olumide Awise

Fast-rising Fuji musician, Olumide Awise alias Baba Ogbon(Wise man) ended his sojourn on earth after a brief illness on May, 18, 2016 in Lagos.

17 Jab Adu

Joseph Abiodun Babatunde, popularly known as ‘Jab Adu’ died on Sunday at the age of 83 at his home town, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

18 Festus Aguebor

Veteran actor, Festus Aguebor who was in his early 70s died after a brief illness on February, 23, 2016.

19 Abdul-Lateef Titilope Ashimiyu aka Alfa Lateef

Popular for his roles as an Islamic cleric in movies, the actor passed away after a brief illness.

20 Elechi Amadi

Elechi Amadi was a former member of the Nigerian Armed Forces. He was an author of plays and novels that are generally about African village life, customs, beliefs, and religious practices prior to contact with the Western world. He died at age 82 on June, 10, 2016.

21 Mulikat Adegbola

Mulika was popularly know by her stage name Ashabi Iya Adinni. She passed on December, 3, 2016 after a brief illness.

22 Kudirat Ajimat

Popular Yoruba actress died in Ogun state on November, 15, 2016.

23 Abiodun Ibitola

Abiodun Ibitola, the managing director of Remdel Optimum Communications.

The filmmaker passed away on May, 15, 2016 while receiving treatment at a hospital in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

24 Edwin George

Celebrity photographer, Edwin George well known as ‘Ed Ace’ died after an appendicitis operation on December, 25, 2016.