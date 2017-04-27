The Nigeria Union in South Africa has confirmed the killing of its member, Mr. Chinedu Eze, allegedly by a Somalian in the Western Cape Province of that country.

The Chairman of the union in the province, Mr Mike Ibitoye, said by telephone from Cape Town, South Africa, that Eze, 35, was shot on April 25 during an argument over a cell phone.

“Chinedu Eze is a native of Umuchu, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State. He deals in cell phones.

“Reports at our disposal said that on the fateful day there was an argument between him and Somali man inside a car.

“The Somalian reportedly shot him three times, and when he ran out of the car, he shot him six times again, leading to his death,” he said.

Ibitoye said that the incident happened at Bellview area of Cape Town, a place populated by Somalians.

“The incident has been reported to the South African Police.

“The Police has commenced investigation, but we are not aware if the assailant has been arrested,” he said.

Also, Mr Adetola Olubajo, Secretary of the Union, said “the national body of the union has informed the Nigerian mission in South Africa.

“We appeal to Nigerians in the Western Cape Province to remain peaceful and law abiding.

“The Mission is on top of the situation.

“The union equally appeals to the Federal Government to ensure that the welfare of Nigerians in South Africa are protected,” he said.

(NAN)