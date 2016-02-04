Yesterday, a video surfaced of a female army cadet and her colleagues torturing a man who complimented her beauty.
The Nigerian Defence Academy has reacted to the video in a series of tweets.
The attention of The Nigerian Defence Academy has been drawn to a trending video showing Cadets beating some persons. 1/
— Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) February 4, 2016
Please note that NDA is investigating the incident. Preliminary investigation has confirmed the incident to have occurred in 2014 #Lagos 2/ — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) February 4, 2016
while the Cadets were on break. NDA as a responsible institution saddled with task of producing future military leaders 3/
— Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) February 4, 2016
will not in anyway tolerate such unruly and flagrant mistreatment of Nigerians. 4/ — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) February 4, 2016
The NDA under current leadership has addressed most disciplinary loopholes. Further investigation is continuing.
Signed
Academy PRO
5/5
— Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) February 4, 2016
5 on “Nigerian Defence Academy Reacts To The Video Of Female Army Cadet Torturing A Man”
The are just fool 2 ve done dat may God 4give dem
The are just satanic 2 ve done dat may God 4give dem i shall pray for dem so that thehr head will be aright
Just only because she’s a cadet, then if she becomes a general in Nigerian army, Nigerians will turn to dumb people to escape her maltreatment.
Pls let’s be calm and watch him rule the nation instead of attacking him at this early stage of his tenure.If he fails,then history and porterity will not forgive him.
The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna wishes to inform the general public that the sale of form for the online application for admission into the 69th regular course form is out and are available for sales.interested persons should contact Amadu bello on 09052900020