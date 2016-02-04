Yesterday, a video surfaced of a female army cadet and her colleagues torturing a man who complimented her beauty.

The Nigerian Defence Academy has reacted to the video in a series of tweets.

The attention of The Nigerian Defence Academy has been drawn to a trending video showing Cadets beating some persons. 1/ — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) February 4, 2016

Please note that NDA is investigating the incident. Preliminary investigation has confirmed the incident to have occurred in 2014 #Lagos 2/ — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) February 4, 2016

while the Cadets were on break. NDA as a responsible institution saddled with task of producing future military leaders 3/ — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) February 4, 2016

will not in anyway tolerate such unruly and flagrant mistreatment of Nigerians. 4/ — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) February 4, 2016