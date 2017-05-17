Mr. Taiwo Adeboye is seeking financial aid from the public as well as the government after his wife, Mrs. Ajibola Adeboye was delivered of a set of sextuplets after 17 years of marriage.

His wife delivered their six children, 3 boys and 3 girls, at the Virginia Commonwealth University Teaching Hospital (VCU) Richmond VA. USA, on May 11th, 2017.

According to her husband, Mr Adeboye Taiwo, they were asking for just one child but God surprised them with six. He added they didn’t know they were having a set of sextuplets until they had an ultrasound.

See more photos below;