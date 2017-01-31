A Nigerian has become the first black woman to be elected as Harvard Law Review’s President following in the footsteps of the immediate past US president, Barack Obama who was elected as th first black man in 1990.

Imelme Umana who hails from Akwa Ibom State is a doctorate candidate at Harvard Law School, has served as chair of the Community Action Committee, a board member of the Harvard Model Congress Boston, and a research assistant at the school’s Hiphop Archive at the Du Bois Institute for African and African American Research.