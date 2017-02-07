A US-based Covenant University graduate, Ayokunle Adeniran has invented an iron that works without electricity or coal.

The ‘Iron Rhino’ as it is formally called is Nigeria’s first ‘NEPAless’ gas-powered iron which does not need electricity to work. It makes use of little gas canisters.

The mechanical engineer said it was disappointment that inspired him to invent the iron.

He said: “My inspiration came from disappointment. One day, I needed to meet up with my dad at the airport, and the clothing I wanted to wear was rumpled, I was unhappy and had to wear something else. This disappointment brought about the spark of creativity in my head so I decided to proceed with the idea of having an alternative source of powering clothes iron.

“The Iron Rhino is a product I designed in response to the inability of people to iron their clothes due to electrical power outages. It is a butane gas powered pressing iron, meaning it does not require electricity to function. It looks very similar to and functions like existing electric irons. The butane comes in canisters that retail for about N120 and can last for 1 week usage at 20 minutes daily ironing.”

Though gas is not a renewable source of energy, it is healthier and cleaner than oil or burning coal. When gas is burned, it only releases carbon dioxide and water vapor (which are the exact same gases that we breathe out when we exhale)

The Iron Rhino is very reliable as it functions at most habitable environmental conditions. It is also said to be user friendly.

This makes it easy for Nigerians to press their clothes without having to wait for NEPA, PHCN or DISCO.