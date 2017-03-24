If the story shared by a twitter user is anything to go by, Armed Robbers have seemed to upgrade as they now go about their criminal business with a Point of Sales (POS) Terminal (a machine used to accept cards for payment of goods and services)

The twitter user narrated how she got robbed in a bus at Yaba, Lagos. According to her, the robbers had POS Terminal and made sure to take funds from the accounts of the passengers they robbed.

Surprisingly, the transactions made can not be traced by the bank, according to her.

See her tweets below;