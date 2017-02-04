A lady, Peace Euodia reportedly died due to excess bleeding during child delivery and because her church, Jehovah Witness does not permit her to accept blood transfusion.

One of her friends, Ossai Ovie Success took to her social media page to show her frustration at her avoidable death;

‘Peace Euodia pictured above, died of excess bleeding during child delivery, because her church, Jehovah Witness Church does not permit her to accept blood transfusion. Why will Jehovah Witness church not allow her to receive blood from someone because of church tradition.

Rest in PEACE EUDIA. COMBINED SOCIAL SCIENCE CLASS OF 2011 UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA has lost a rare gem. We will mourn your death together with your family. Adieu’

Another wrote;