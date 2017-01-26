Popular Novelist of Nigerian descent, Buchi Emecheta OBE has died after living a successful life as a novelist.

The novelist died in her home in London at the age of 72. She was one of Nigeria’s veteran writers, an author of more than 20 books including ‘The Joys of Motherhood’, ‘Second-Class Citizen’, ‘The Bride Price’, ‘The Slave Girl’ and many others. Buchi Emecheta has received many literary awards.

She was a woman who wrote about feminist struggle, but didn’t describe herself as one. Dr Nnedi Okorafor says Mrs Emecheta was the reason she started writing.