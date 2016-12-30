wedding-cancelled-on-facebookA man by the name Izuchukwu Ekweanua has cancelled his wedding on Facebook. The wedding scheduled to hold yesterday, 29th December 2016  was cancelled two days before on Tuesday, December 27.

A few hours later, the bride-to-be, Frances Uchechukwu Obi, also reacted to the news by announcing the cancellation of the wedding on Facebook.

According to a source who claimed to be the lady’s cousin, the bride-to-be was accused of still seeing another man days before the wedding.

This shocking news however got a lot of reactions from their friends and followers.

