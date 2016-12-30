A man by the name Izuchukwu Ekweanua has cancelled his wedding on Facebook. The wedding scheduled to hold yesterday, 29th December 2016 was cancelled two days before on Tuesday, December 27.

A few hours later, the bride-to-be, Frances Uchechukwu Obi, also reacted to the news by announcing the cancellation of the wedding on Facebook.

According to a source who claimed to be the lady’s cousin, the bride-to-be was accused of still seeing another man days before the wedding.



This shocking news however got a lot of reactions from their friends and followers.

The man’s announcement below…

The woman’s announcement…