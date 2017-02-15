A middle aged Nigerian man got the shock of his life after he discovered that his 32-year-old son he raised from birth is not his biological son.

The Nigerian who resides in the United Kingdom, Mr. Oscar, was forced to arrange for a DNA test to determine the paternity of his erstwhile son, Valentine.

Valentine and his dad Oscar appeared on Jeremy Kyle show after his mum revealed a month ago that the man who had brought him up may not actually be his biological dad.

When the results were revealed and Oscar discovered he was not Valentine’s biological dad he let out a heartbreaking wail – in what has been described as the “saddest ending ever”.

In a tense episode of the ITV programme, Jeremy is seen saying to the two men: ‘The DNA test results show that Oscar is not your biological father.’

Oscar is seen wailing in despair as he says to Jeremy: ‘He’s not my son?’.

Jeremy responds by saying: ‘There’s a no per cent chance he’s your son’, while Valentine remains speechless.

Oscar paid for Valentine to come over to England from Nigeria, and ‘put him through school’ in Britain.

Later on in the show, Jeremy was seen comforting Oscar by saying: ‘Being a dad isn’t about being blood-related. It takes a man to look after a kid.’

