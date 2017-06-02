A Nigerian, Chief Sunbo Onitiri, delivered a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Abuja house in London, praying for a his quick recovery.

The letter which was delivered on Tuesday, May 29, also highlighted some of the issues currently facing Nigerians.

The youths were also challenged to wrestle power from the elders for the leadership of our country as the elders have run out of ideas, adding that the solution to the problems of our country and the future are all in the hands of the youths.