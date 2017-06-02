A Nigerian, Chief Sunbo Onitiri, delivered a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Abuja house in London, praying for a his quick recovery.
The letter which was delivered on Tuesday, May 29, also highlighted some of the issues currently facing Nigerians.
The youths were also challenged to wrestle power from the elders for the leadership of our country as the elders have run out of ideas, adding that the solution to the problems of our country and the future are all in the hands of the youths.
My tribute to late MKO Abiola in commemoration of the June 12 anniversary.
The great Martyr of the people and father of Democracy in Nigeria. You sacrificed your life to end the tyrannical regime of the military in Nigeria. We your disciples still continue the struggle for Democracy and good governance. May your gentle soul continue to rest in peace. May Allah accept your life of sacrifice Amin. The irony of life, though very painful, is that it is the anti democratic forces that now hijack the reins of government in Nigeria. This is why the people are still in abject poverty and suffering.
Signed
Chief Sunbo Onitiri
11/06/2017