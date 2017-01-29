Mohammed Masaba, a Niger based cleric known for having 86 wives has died at age 93.

According to his Personal Assistant, Alhaji Mutairu Salawudeen Bello, who confirmed his’s death, the preacher died at his residence in Bida, Niger State, on Saturday, January 28th, after a brief illness.

“From Allah we come, to Him we shall all return; we announce the death of Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Bello Masaba this afternoon

Bello told NAN that his boss would be buried at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan 29 adding that the preacher had a premonition of his death and prepared for it.

“Baba (Masaba), told us that his time was up; he personally told me that he had completed his divine assignment and was ready to meet his creator.

“He also told us to remain dedicated to the cause of Islam and urged us never to deviate from his teachings on righteousness, piety and total submission to the will of Allah.

“He warned us to shun adultery but said that we should marry our women because it is ‘Hallal’ (right), before Allah,” Bello said.

Recall that Mr. Masaba was arrested by the police in 2008 after complaints from some Islamic organisations that he is not permitted to marry more than four wives.