Xenophobic attacks against foreigners in South Africa reared its ugly head yesterday, April 6 when a Nigerian auto mechanic, Rasak Ajao, was allegedly beaten to death by natives in Polokwane, Limpopo Province.

The Nigerian High Commission in the country, Ambassador Martins Cobham who confirmed the attack added that four other Nigerians were injured.

He said, “I can confirm that a Nigerian, Razak Ajao, an auto mechanic was killed and four others injured during a mob attack against foreigners in Polokwane, Limpopo Province of South Africa today (yesterday).

“The Nigerian mission has formally registered a protest to the South African Ministry of Foreign Affairs on this sad incident. The ministry said they would get back to the mission and that is the situation we are now.

“The mission has also reported the attacks to the South African police. Meanwhile, the mission is meeting with officials of Nigeria Union on the incident to decide on the next line of action.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and keep you informed.”