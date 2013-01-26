Nigerian Monitor is a leading internet newspaper in Nigeria

Other Leading Nigerian Newspapers with description

African Herald Express

News and comments concerning Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world.

AllAfrica.com: Nigeria

News stories from sources around Africa.

Announcer Express

News site providing national, business, political and sport news from Imo State, Nigeria.

Business Day

Leading business and financial daily.

Business Hallmark

Weekly business newspaper, which operates from Ikeja in Lagos state.

Business News

Providing market, industry, political and government news.

Business World Intelligence

Weekly financial newspaper.

Century Newsfront

Weekly national paper published in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state. Providing news about public issues.

Complete Sports

Daily Nigerian sport news.

Daily Post Nigeria

A fast growing Nigerian Online Newspaper

Daily Trust

Daily newspaper published in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Eagle Reporters

Committed to bringing untold stories of individuals who have experienced the vitality and versatility of political, economic, religion and cultural divides firsthand.

Freshfacts

Weekly newspaper covering and circulating in all the 36 states of the federation of Nigeria.

Gamji.com

News site with focus on Northern Nigeria.

Guardian

Major daily Nigerian newspaper.

Lagos Business News

Nigerian economy and business news.

Lagos Literary and Arts Journal

Online literary and arts magazine.

Liberty Report

Nigerian and world news daily. Seeking to bridge the gap between official news bulletins and the actual news behind it.

Naijaleaks

Strives to bring the public awareness to the widespread corruption practices in Nigeria. Operating as a platform for the amateur reporters.

Nation, The

Focusing on business and economy, public policies, the democratic process and institutions of democracy, sports, arts & culture.

National Accord

National publication, promoting unity and national interest.

National Daily

Covering much of the country’s geo-political zones and major cities.

National Mirror

Daily political, business, sport, religion, entertainment news, interviews and opinions.

New Nigerian

Government-affiliated newspaper.

Nigerian Inquirer

Newspaper founded by Nigerians from all walks of life in the diaspora.

Nigerians Abroad

Providing insight and analysis on politics, business, education, research, culture, arts & entertainment, travel and technology.

Newswatch

Quality weekly news magazine.

Nigerian Independent

Online newspaper.

Nigerian Monitor

Fast growing online newspaper with strong focus on mobile

Nigerian Tribune

Daily newspaper based out of Oyo State

Osun Defender

News platform providing political news within Osun State and beyond.

PM News

Dedicated to the promotion of the principles of civilized nationalism, democracy, political and economic pluralism, liberty and equality of the various ethnic groups of the Nigerian Federation.

Pointer Express

News and analysis of issues on the Islamic Movement in Nigeria.

Punch

Independent daily.

Sensor

Newspaper based in Akwa Ibom State, South-South Region of Nigeria.

The Tide

Regional newspaper of the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

This Day

Major independent daily, published in Lagos.

Times of Nigeria

Online newspaper based in Abuja.

Vanguard

Popular Lagos-based daily with strong mobile followership

Ynaija

Fast growing online newspaper focused in the younger generation