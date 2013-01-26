Nigerian Monitor is a leading internet newspaper in Nigeria

African Herald Express
News and comments concerning Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world.

AllAfrica.com: Nigeria
News stories from sources around Africa.

Announcer Express
News site providing national, business, political and sport news from Imo State, Nigeria.

Business Day
Leading business and financial daily.

Business Hallmark
Weekly business newspaper, which operates from Ikeja in Lagos state.

Business News
Providing market, industry, political and government news.

Business World Intelligence
Weekly financial newspaper.

Century Newsfront
Weekly national paper published in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state. Providing news about public issues.

Complete Sports
Daily Nigerian sport news.

Daily Post Nigeria
A fast growing Nigerian Online Newspaper

Daily Trust
Daily newspaper published in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Eagle Reporters
Committed to bringing untold stories of individuals who have experienced the vitality and versatility of political, economic, religion and cultural divides firsthand.

Freshfacts
Weekly newspaper covering and circulating in all the 36 states of the federation of Nigeria.

Gamji.com
News site with focus on Northern Nigeria.

Guardian
Major daily Nigerian newspaper.

Lagos Business News
Nigerian economy and business news.

Lagos Literary and Arts Journal
Online literary and arts magazine.

Liberty Report
Nigerian and world news daily. Seeking to bridge the gap between official news bulletins and the actual news behind it.

Naijaleaks
Strives to bring the public awareness to the widespread corruption practices in Nigeria. Operating as a platform for the amateur reporters.

Nation, The
Focusing on business and economy, public policies, the democratic process and institutions of democracy, sports, arts & culture.

National Accord
National publication, promoting unity and national interest.

National Daily
Covering much of the country’s geo-political zones and major cities.

National Mirror
Daily political, business, sport, religion, entertainment news, interviews and opinions.

New Nigerian
Government-affiliated newspaper.

Nigerian Inquirer
Newspaper founded by Nigerians from all walks of life in the diaspora.

Nigerians Abroad
Providing insight and analysis on politics, business, education, research, culture, arts & entertainment, travel and technology.

Newswatch
Quality weekly news magazine.

Nigerian Independent
Online newspaper.

Nigerian Monitor
Fast growing online newspaper with strong focus on mobile

Nigerian Tribune
Daily newspaper based out of Oyo State

Osun Defender
News platform providing political news within Osun State and beyond.

PM News
Dedicated to the promotion of the principles of civilized nationalism, democracy, political and economic pluralism, liberty and equality of the various ethnic groups of the Nigerian Federation.

Pointer Express
News and analysis of issues on the Islamic Movement in Nigeria.

Punch
Independent daily.

Sensor
Newspaper based in Akwa Ibom State, South-South Region of Nigeria.

The Tide
Regional newspaper of the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

This Day
Major independent daily, published in Lagos.

Times of Nigeria
Online newspaper based in Abuja.

Vanguard
Popular Lagos-based daily with strong mobile followership

Ynaija
Fast growing online newspaper focused in the younger generation